LONDON Oct 28 British American Tobacco , the world's No. 2 cigarette company, reported a 6.5 percent decline in revenue for the first nine months of the year, hurt by currency fluctuations and declines in smoking rates.

Like its peers, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes is grappling with falling sales in many markets due to increasing regulation, higher taxes, economic weakness and growing health consciousness.

Yet excluding the currency impact, BAT said on Wednesday that year-to-date revenue through Sept. 30 rose 4.2 percent.

Volume, or the amount of tobacco sold, fell 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)