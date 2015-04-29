April 29 British American Tobacco Plc, the world's No. 2 cigarette maker, reported lower revenue for the first-quarter, as more people cut back on smoking.

The maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes said revenue fell 5.8 percent for the three months ended March 31. Excluding the impact of currency, revenue rose 1.7 percent.

Volume, which measures the amount of tobacco sold, fell 3.6 percent.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)