(Recasts with analyst comment, share activity, byline)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON Oct 22 British American Tobacco
reported on Wednesday an accelerated decline in the number of
cigarettes sold, citing economic pressures on smokers around the
world to rein in spending.
BAT's shares fell after it joined other consumer goods
makers that have been hit by cutbacks from cash-strapped
consumers such as Reckitt Benckiser, Coca-Cola,
Heineken and Nestle.
The maker of Pall Mall and Dunhill cigarettes said it sold
495 billion cigarettes in the nine months ended. Sept 30, a 1
percent fall from the year earlier, citing weakness in Russia,
Vietnam, Brazil, Poland and Canada.
RBC Capital Markets said that the figure implied a
worse-than-expected 2.2 percent drop for the third quarter, an
acceleration from the 0.4 percent dip BAT reported for the first
half.
"As far as it goes, this seems supportive of our concern
that the economically driven market slowdowns we have seen in
Western Europe over the last year might be making their way to
emerging markets," RBC analyst James Edwardes Jones said in a
research note.
The global cigarette market is expected to shrink this year
as more people quit smoking or switch to e-cigarettes and as a
weak global economy curbs their ability to spend.
At 0842 GMT, BAT's shares were down 4.5 percent at 3309
pence, helping drag the European consumer goods index
down 0.85 percent. The broader European blue chip
index was down nearly 0.5 percent.
PRESSURE ON SPENDING
"The trading environment remains challenging due to
continuing pressure on consumer disposable income worldwide and
the slow economic recovery in western Europe," BAT said in a
statement.
It added, however, that it was "on track to deliver another
year of good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange", as
price increases on some brands offset competitive discounting
and growth in the lower-priced segment in certain markets.
In the nine months ended Sept 30., revenue fell 9.6 percent,
hurt by the weakening of various currencies relative to the
British pound. Excluding the currency impact, however, revenue
rose by 2.4 percent.
The company said volume sales were also being hurt by large
excise-driven price increases, because many countries have been
raising taxes on cigarettes in order to discourage smoking.
The World Health Organization this month approved guidelines
urging countries to increase tobacco taxes.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely
and Jane Baird)