reported lower revenue for the first 9 months of the year on
Wednesday, hurt by foreign exchange rates and the slow economic
recovery in western Europe.
The maker of Pall Mall and Dunhill cigarettes said revenue
fell 9.6 percent in the nine months ended Sept 30. Excluding the
currency impact, revenue rose 2.4 percent, as price increases on
some brands offset competitive discounting and growth in the
lower-priced segment in certain markets.
BAT said sales volume, which measures the number of
cigarettes sold, fell 1 percent.
