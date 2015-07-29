BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nTC7ho) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 29 British American Tobacco expects its legal challenge to the implementation of "plain packaging" of tobacco in Britain to be heard in court in December with possible final resolution by the end of 2016, a senior executive said.
"We expect a hearing in December," Jerome Abelman, BAT's director of legal and external affairs, told reporters on Wednesday, adding that "whatever the decision, there will likely be appeals."
Britain adopted a law in March that would prohibit tobacco products from being sold with any branding, colours or logos.
BAT and larger rival Philip Morris International are challenging the law.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Mylan provides update on meridian medical technologies', a Pfizer company, expanded voluntary worldwide recall of epipen® auto-injector