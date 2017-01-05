LONDON Jan 5 British American Tobacco has agreed to sell the rights to a medical nicotine inhaler it was developing to its partner Kind Consumer, saying it would focus instead on vaping and tobacco heating products.

The world's second-biggest tobacco company said on Thursday that Kind would get BAT's manufacturing, intellectual property and know-how assets in return for deferred, contingent payments.

Financial details were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)