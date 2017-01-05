UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 5 British American Tobacco has agreed to sell the rights to a medical nicotine inhaler it was developing to its partner Kind Consumer, saying it would focus instead on vaping and tobacco heating products.
The world's second-biggest tobacco company said on Thursday that Kind would get BAT's manufacturing, intellectual property and know-how assets in return for deferred, contingent payments.
Financial details were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources