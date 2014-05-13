LONDON May 13 Brit Plc
* Gross written premium up 1.2 percent to 336.5 million
pounds ($567.72 million) in three months to March 31, versus
332.6 million pounds a year earlier
* Gross written premium rose 6.5 percent at constant
exchange rates
* Investment return for period of 28.6 million stg (net of
investment management fees)
* Non-annualised return for quarter of 1.1 percent (2013:
0.9 percent)
* Signed agreement with QBE underwriting limited to acquire
renewal rights to its London-based dedicated Lloyd's aviation
business
($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds)
