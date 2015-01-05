BRIEF-ING Groep N.V. reports 5.52 pct passive stake in Qiwi PLC
* ING Groep N.V. reports 5.52 percent passive stake in Qiwi PLC as on March 21, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nAtbg8) Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Brit Plc
* Versutus entered into a quota share agreement with Brit
* Under agreement Versutus will reinsure a share of Brit's existing worldwide property catastrophe excess of loss portfolio
* Bermuda-domiciled special purpose vehicle will initially be capitalised at $75 million
* Capital has been committed by a number of investors, with new vehicle on risk from Jan. 1, 2015
* GC Securities* acted as placement agent for Versutus Ltd launch. Further company coverage:
March 29 Independent investment firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.