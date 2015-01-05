Jan 5 Brit Plc

* Versutus entered into a quota share agreement with Brit

* Under agreement Versutus will reinsure a share of Brit's existing worldwide property catastrophe excess of loss portfolio

* Bermuda-domiciled special purpose vehicle will initially be capitalised at $75 million

* Capital has been committed by a number of investors, with new vehicle on risk from Jan. 1, 2015

* GC Securities* acted as placement agent for Versutus Ltd launch.