Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON, March 27 Netherlands-based insurer Brit Group is to price its London IPO at 240 pence per share, a source said on Thursday, valuing the company at 960 million pounds ($1.6 billion).
The Lloyd's of London underwriter is selling a 25 percent stake of 100 million shares. The price is at the top of its narrowed range of 235-240 pence a share.
Brit Group was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.6019 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry)
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.