April 13 Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, appointed David Lim as chief executive of Brit Global Specialty Singapore, effective May 15.

Lim, who joins from ArgoGlobal, where he was most recently head of marine in Asia, will report to Christiern Dart, Brit's chief underwriting officer. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)