BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 1 Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, appointed Michael Carr as senior vice president of the newly launched cyber and technology team for Brit Global Specialty USA (BGSU).
Carr was formerly technology practice leader for Argo Group Ltd and has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.
Carr will start at BGSU in April and work out of its Chicago office. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.