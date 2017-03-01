March 1 Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, appointed Michael Carr as senior vice president of the newly launched cyber and technology team for Brit Global Specialty USA (BGSU).

Carr was formerly technology practice leader for Argo Group Ltd and has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Carr will start at BGSU in April and work out of its Chicago office. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)