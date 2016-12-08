MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Matthew Wilson group chief executive, effective Jan. 1.
Wilson, currently the deputy CEO, will replace Mark Cloutier, who will become the executive chairman.
Richard Ward, non-executive chairman of Brit, will remain on the board and assume the role of senior independent director.
Ward will also continue to be the chairman of Brit Syndicates Ltd, the regulated unit of Brit Ltd. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
