* BTA seeks court order to force Ablyazov to turn himself in
* Asks court to debar him from defence against fraud claims
* Says he fled UK on a coach to France
* Case adjourned to next week
By Philip Baillie and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Feb 24 Fugitive oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused
of embezzling at least $5.0 billion from his former Kazakh bank BTA,
is believed to have fled Britain on a coach bound for France to escape a jail
sentence for contempt of court, a legal filing showed on Friday.
BTA, now controlled by Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna and which
has launched nine fraud claims against Ablyazov, called on the High Court to
order him to turn himself in within two weeks or remove his right to defend
himself against all allegations.
In a move that underlined the determination with which BTA's legal team is
pursuing Ablyazov, the bank urged judge Nigel Teare to order Ablyazov to give
himself up by 4pm on March 2 and fully divulge his assets by 4 pm on March 9.
"To use a football metaphor, it is a yellow card not a red card," Stephen
Smith, BTA's counsel, told the Court, adding Ablyazov was playing a game of
"catch me if you can". He noted it looked like Ablyazov's legal team didn't know
the whereabouts of their client either.
"The bank's enquiry agents have been trying to find Mr Ablyazov or, failing
that, to pick up his trail ... Suffice to say for present purposes that the bank
currently understands Mr Ablyazov has left this jurisdiction and has travelled
to France", BTA's lawyer Christopher Hardman said in a court document. "It is
not known whether he remains in France."
The case was adjourned to next week.
ON THE RUN
Ablyazov, who fled to Britain after BTA was declared insolvent and
nationalised in 2009, was sentenced to 22 months in jail last week for contempt
of court in what was expected to be a sideshow to the main fraud claims due to
be heard in court from November.
But the 48-year-old billionaire, who denies the charges he says are all
designed to rob him of his assets and silence him as an opponent to Kazakh
president Nursultan Nazarbayev, failed to attend court last week.
His London-based spokesman, who has said he has been unable to
reach Ablyazov since last week's hearing, declined comment.
Ablyazov's counsel has argued that BTA has long attempted to "knock out"
their client, who was granted political asylum in Britain in 2011 and says he
has received a death threat and hate mail while here.
BTA's claims against Ablyazov and his associates range from allegations that
bank loans were diverted into shell companies for Ablyazov's benefit to the
purchase of a non-existent oil platform.
Ablyazov, who was sentenced to jail for dealing with assets in breach of a
worldwide freezing order, failing to disclose his interest in a British Virgin
Islands company and for lying on oath about his ownership of UK properties and
other offshore companies, may be again attempting to transfer assets, BTA said.
CHAIN OF COMPANIES
The bank said it understood that documents had been filed on Feb. 14 with
Ukrainian authorities seeking to re-register ownership of shares in Ukrainian
companies, through which Ablyazov indirectly holds his stakes in BTA Ukraine, in
the names of newly-incorporated Belize companies.
Judge Teare has said Ablyazov appears to control his assets via a chain of
companies using trusted nominees and holding companies often registered in
offshore jurisdictions.
Ablyazov, a former Kazakh government minister and one of the country's
richest businessmen, has argued that the elaborate way in which he holds his
assets has been necessary to protect him from his enemies.
He was imprisoned in Kazakhstan 2002, a year after his "increasing
disenchantment" with Nazarbayev's authoritarian rule prompted him to found the
pro-business opposition party Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan.
Pardoned a year later, he spent two years in exile in Russia before
returning to Kazakhstan under an amnesty with Nazarbayev to lead BTA from 2005
until 2009, when he fled to London after Samruk-Kazyna took control.
The nationalisation triggered a clause in the bank's debt contracts allowing
creditors to ask for early repayment. BTA then defaulted on around $12 billion
of debt.
Creditors such as RBS, Barclays, Standard Chartered
and HSBC as well as a host of international peers and
bondholders were forced to write down around $7.0 billion in a high-profile
restructuring in 2010.
But last month, just 18 months after the 66 percent debt haircut, the bank
defaulted again -- this time on a $160 million coupon payment.
The move enraged bondholders, who were expecting sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna, which controls assets worth $80 billion, to back the bank and
sparked warnings that the reputation of Kazakhstan would be damaged in the eyes
of foreign investors.
Nazabayev has imposed bold market reforms and attracted at least $120
billion in foreign investment during his 20-year rule. The country, confident
enough to put forward central bank head Grigory Marchenko as a candidate to lead
the IMF last year, counts former British premier Tony Blair among its advisers.
But deadly clashes in the western oil region of Mangistau -- Kazakhstan's
most violent unrest in decades -- have cast a shadow over an officially
cultivated image of stability in a country in which dissent is treated harshly.
