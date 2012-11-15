LONDON Nov 15 Police have arrested a man in his 60s from the central English county of Bedfordshire as part of an investigation into alleged child abuse centring on former BBC presenter Jimmy Savile.

Police said in a statement the man, who they declined to name, was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of sexual offences and taken into custody.

It said that so far 450 victims have come forward and that police had recorded 200 allegations of sexual assault.

Police are dividing their investigation into three strands: offences allegedly committed alone by Savile, who died last year aged 84, offences committed by him with others and offences committed by others alone.

The statement said Thursday's arrest fell into the third category, "others." It was the fourth arrest in an operation police have codenamed "Yewtree".

The allegations of abuse have shaken Britain's state-funded broadcaster and shocked fans of Savile, who was as famous for his charity work as he was for his eccentric TV style.