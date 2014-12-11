LONDON Dec 11 Britain's eavesdropping agency
will join forces with organised crime experts to apply the same
methods used to track down terrorists to tackle online child
abuse, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.
Speaking at a summit in London attended by more than 50
countries and 26 technology companies, Cameron said Britain
would also introduce a new law making it illegal for an adult to
send a sexual communication to a child.
"We have created a new joint team between the National Crime
Agency and GCHQ, using all the techniques and expertise we use
to track down terrorists ... to track down paedophiles as well,"
Cameron told the summit.
Britain's new specialist unit will tackle the worst cases of
child sexual exploitation online, focusing on the so-called
"dark web" of encrypted networks that lets people anonymously
share images of child abuse.
Cameron said 41 countries had agreed to set up databases of
illegal images and a new global fund would be set up to help
prevent child exploitation online. Britain will contribute 50
million pounds ($78 million) to it.
Firms including Facebook, Microsoft and
Google will use the digital footprints on child abuse
images to prevent them being shared on their networks, he said,
while Microsoft, Google and Mozilla have also agreed to work
together to look at blocking access to child abuse material via
their web browsers.
"The online exploitation of children is happening on an
almost industrial scale. There are networks spanning the world,"
he said. "This is a global crime so it needs global action. We
need to throw the net so wide that there is nowhere for these
paedophiles to hide."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)