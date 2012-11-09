* Victim says former Thatcher ally did not abuse him
* Lord McAlpine had denied "false" claims
* BBC apologises for airing claim
* Broadcaster reeling from child sex abuse scandal
* Scandal had stoked rumours of high-level ring
By Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 9 A child rape victim apologised on
Friday to an ally of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher who
had been falsely identified on the Internet as his abuser, after
days of furious speculation of a high-level paedophile ring in
Britain.
Steven Messham, who had told a flagship BBC show last week
he was abused as a child in social care by a leading political
figure in the late 1970s, said former Conservative Party
treasurer Lord Alistair McAlpine was not among his attackers.
The BBC, reeling from Messham's disclosure, apologised
"unreservedly for having broadcast this report", and froze all
investigations on its Newsnight programme for reassessment.
McAlpine, 70, who served as Conservative treasurer from 1975
to 1990, had earlier been forced to deny a flood of Internet
allegations, saying he had been wrongly named in a "media
frenzy" as the mystery paedophile.
From the BBC to the police and the National Health Service,
some of Britain's most venerated institutions have grappled with
claims they failed to protect children from Jimmy Savile, a
former BBC presenter who was unveiled as a prolific child sex
offender in October.
A Nov. 2 report by Newsnight about child abuse involving an
unidentified Conservative Party figure, and claims by a lawmaker
about a paedophile ring with links to a former prime minister's
aide, propelled the scandal firmly into political circles.
Prime Minister David Cameron commissioned an investigation
after the BBC report, and a host of Conservative Party figures -
including McAlpine - were named on Internet and social media
sites as paedophiles whose alleged crimes had been covered up.
The blunder is another embarrassment for the state-funded
broadcaster which is already facing awkward questions over why
Newsnight axed an expose of Savile after his death last year.
"I want to offer my sincere and humble apologies to him and
his family," Messham said of Lord McAlpine.
"After seeing a picture in the past hour of the individual
concerned, this is not the person I identified by photograph
presented to me by the police in the early 1990s, who told me
the man in the photograph was Lord McAlpine."
LEGAL ACTION
McAlpine's lawyers said they would take "legal action
against all media who have defamed Lord McAlpine's reputation
and published defamatory statements".
"He's broken hearted over this, his family is very upset and
he feels that, bearing in mind his health isn't that good, that
this is a total shock to receive at his time in life," one of
his lawyers, Andrew Reid, told the BBC.
Any allegations linking the scandal to the Conservatives
could be damaging to Cameron's party - which rules in an uneasy
coalition with centrists - and may tarnish the image of the era
of Margaret Thatcher, prime minister from 1979 to 1990.
Cameron has warned that speculation about the identity of
alleged abusers could become a "witch-hunt" of homosexuals.
"I have heard all sorts of names bandied around and what
then tends to happen is, of course, that everyone then sits
around and speculates about people, some of whom are alive, some
of whom are dead," Cameron said during an interview on Thursday.
During the ITV television interview, Cameron was passed a
piece of paper with the names of people identified on the
Internet as being alleged child abusers. Some of the names were
visible to viewers.
"There is a danger, if we are not careful, that this could
turn into a sort of witch-hunt, particularly against people who
are gay," Cameron said.
At least 10 inquiries have been been ordered amid
allegations of cover-ups at the BBC, the police and at senior
levels of public life, including one into widescale assaults at
children's care homes in North Wales where Messham was abused.
Messham's lawyer said his client would still co-operate with
that inquiry.
"Mr Messham has spent many years living with the memory of
abhorrent abuse perpetrated by individuals whom were never
brought to justice," lawyer Mike Gray said in a statement.
A major police investigation is also under way into claims
by hundreds of victims that Savile and accomplices abused them.
Detectives have questioned former glam rocker Gary Glitter and
comedian Freddie Starr. Both men have been released on bail.