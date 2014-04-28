LONDON, April 28 Britain's best-known celebrity
publicist was found guilty on Monday of eight charges of
indecently assaulting teenagers over nearly 20 years from 1966,
the latest in a string of celebrities to face historic sex
charges.
Max Clifford, 71, whose celebrity clients have included TV
music mogul Simon Cowell and U.S. boxer Muhammad Ali, was
charged with 11 counts of sexually assaulting seven girls aged
14 to 19 between 1966 and 1984.
A jury cleared him on two of these charges and was unable to
reach a verdict on the final charge, a spokeswoman for the Crown
Prosecution Service said. Sentencing will take place on Friday.
Clifford was arrested in December 2012 as part of an
investigation into historic sexual assault cases, code-named
Operation Yewtree, triggered by revelations that the late BBC TV
presenter Jimmy Savile was a prolific sex offender over decades.
During the five week trial, the prosecution portrayed
Clifford as a master in the art of intimidation and manipulation
who used his power and celebrity contacts to prey on girls by
promising to introduce them to stars for sex acts.
Clifford denied all charges, saying the allegations against
him were "utterly repulsive" lies by fantasists and opportunists
out to make money, but admitted to a series of affairs during
his marriage to his first wife.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)