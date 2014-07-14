* Inquiry head resigns less than a week into job
* Resignation embarrassing for Cameron's government
* Child abuse allegations have caused media furore
LONDON, July 14 The head of a
government-commissioned inquiry into allegations that British
public institutions failed to protect children from sexual abuse
in the 1980s resigned on Monday, less than a week after being
appointed.
Prime Minister David Cameron's government had launched the
investigation in haste after a flurry of accusations that the
political establishment had systematically covered up child
abuse by a number of well-known politicians.
But the appointment of 80-year-old retired judge Elizabeth
Butler-Sloss proved to be fraught.
Critics said she was too close to the establishment she was
supposed to be investigating as her late brother had been the
British government's top lawyer at the time of the allegations,
and she herself is a member of the upper house of parliament.
Her decision-making in a previous inquiry into the handling of
child abuse cases in the Church of England has also come under
scrutiny.
"It has become apparent over the last few days ... that
there is a widespread perception, particularly among victim and
survivor groups, that I am not the right person to chair the
inquiry," Butler-Sloss, 80, said in a statement announcing her
resignation.
"It has also become clear to me that I did not sufficiently
consider whether my background and the fact my brother had been
Attorney General would cause difficulties."
The latest abuse claims have unsettled the current political
elite at a time when Britain is grappling with revelations that
several nationally beloved television personalities sexually
abused children for decades, and threaten to further erode
already fragile public trust in politicians.
The inquiry will investigate to what extent public bodies,
including the BBC and religious authorities, neglected their
duty of care to protect children from sexual abuse in the 1980s.
Yvette Cooper, the opposition Labour party's spokeswoman for
home affairs, said the government had been too slow to respond
to the original abuse allegations, and then not given proper
consideration to Butler-Sloss's appointment.
"The government's response to the very serious allegations
over child abuse is in danger of losing direction," she said.
A spokesman for Cameron said Butler-Sloss had decided to
resign on her own initiative. Home Secretary (Interior Minister)
Theresa May said she was "deeply saddened" by the decision, but
respected and understood it.
Alison Millar, a lawyer at the London law firm Leigh Day,
which is representing people who say they were victims of
assault in institutions linked to the inquiry, welcomed the
news.
"This was the only sensible decision to ensure that
survivors and the public could feel confident that the inquiry
was not going to be jeopardised by accusations of bias," she
said in a statement.
