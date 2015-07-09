* Abuse inquiry gets underway after year-long delay
* Expected to be completed by end of 2020
* Inquiry chair says no one too powerful for scrutiny
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 9 A major British inquiry into
decades of child abuse and the possible role of powerful figures
in covering it up is likely to last around five years, its head
said on Thursday, warning that no one would be immune from
scrutiny.
Britain has been rocked by a series of child sex abuse
scandals dating back to the 1970s involving celebrities and
politicians. Various institutions have been accused of failing
to follow up abuse allegations and, in some cases, of actively
covering them up.
They include high-profile cases such as BBC presenter Jimmy
Savile, who abused hundreds of victims for decades, and
accusations about former lawmaker Cyril Smith. Both men are now
dead.
The government ordered the independent inquiry last July but
it has been delayed after the first two chairwomen appointed by
interior minister Theresa May had to quit before starting
because of their links to figures connected to the allegations.
"The task ahead is daunting. The sexual abuse of children
over successive generations has left permanent scars, not only
on the victims themselves, but on society as a whole," inquiry
chair, New Zealand High Court judge Lowell Goddard, said at its
formal launch.
Goddard said the inquiry would be comprehensive, inclusive
and thorough, adding that too many individuals and institutions
had been "sheltered from accountability". The inquiry will
provide an opportunity to expose past failures to protect
children and confront those responsible, Goddard said.
"We must travel from the corridors of power in Westminster
to children's homes in the poorest parts of the country."
"AMBITIOUS"
Goddard said the government had given the "largest and most
ambitious public inquiry ever established in England and Wales"
a budget of 17.9 million pounds ($27.5 million) for the coming
year.
She said she expected to complete the inquiry by the end of
2020, but would publish annual reports from next year including
findings and recommendations.
The inquiry can compel witnesses to give evidence and has
already written to more than 240 institutions warning them not
to destroy records which may be needed.
"No one, no matter how apparently powerful, will be allowed
to obstruct our enquiries into institutional failings and no one
will have immunity from scrutiny by virtue of their position,"
said Goddard.
"We have the tools we need to get the truth and we will not
hesitate to use them."
($1 = 0.6504 pounds)
(Editing by Gareth Jones)