LONDON, Sept 13 Golden Globe-winning actress
Samantha Morton has said she was sexually abused as a child in
the English city of Nottingham but authorities refused to
respond to her complaints, a familiar tale as Britain grapples
with a string of child abuse scandals.
Morton, who was living in a council-run children's home from
the late 1980s, told The Guardian newspaper that she was first
befriended by two residential care workers, made to feel special
by being given extra food before finally being abused.
Morton has been nominated for two Oscars and starred with
Tom Cruise in the 2002 film Minority Report.
She said social workers provided "no support, no offer of
counselling, no wanting to delve deeper" and the police removed
her from the home, took no action and allowed the two men to
keep their jobs.
Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement there was no
record of Morton approaching them in the past and that she had
not made a complaint in recent weeks despite being contacted by
officers on several occasions.
The county council said in a statement on Saturday that it
was working with police to investigate the allegations and was
confident that current standards of care were monitored and
complaints dealt with quickly.
However the allegations could add to concerns that historic
allegations of abuse were not taken seriously after high-profile
public figures were found guilty this year of abusing children
and a recent scandal in the northern town of Rotherham.
British newspapers have been dominated in recent weeks by
revelations from an independent report of the abuse of 1,400
children by men of Pakistani descent.
The scale and graphic nature of the crimes have raised
difficult questions about whether timidity about confronting the
issue of race had prompted authorities to turn a blind eye.
Some of the victims, mainly white girls in care homes, were
as young as 11 and were plied with drugs and alcohol and
subjected to gang rapes.
Morton grew up 40 miles south of the town and said she had
not been able to sleep for a week after hearing the allegations,
The Guardian said.
The issue of historic child abuse came to the fore in
Britain following a 2012 national scandal over revelations that
the late BBC TV presenter Jimmy Savile had been one of Britain's
most prolific sex offenders.
A major abuse investigation launched by police hs seen a
number of celebrities arrested and questioned with some,
including publicist Max Clifford and Australian children's
entertainer Rolf Harris, jailed for abusing children.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Ralph Boulton)