LONDON Nov 21 At least 16,500 children a year across England are at risk of sexual exploitation by gangs and groups, according to a report on Wednesday which called for urgent action to curb what it said was a growing problem.

While 2,409 children were recorded as victims of sexual exploitation by groups and gangs in the 14 months leading up to October 2011, the report by Office of the Children's Commissioner (OCC) said that was likely to be an undercounting, as many cases remain undocumented.

Of those victims, 155 were identified as also being perpetrators of child sexual exploitation. "This overlap is deeply troubling," the report said.

It identified the use of mobile phones, social networking sites and other forms of technology as tools for abusers to groom and bully victims.

"The evidence ... shows clearly that urgent action is required so that professionals and practitioners recognise the many warning signs that children display when being subjected to sexual exploitation at the hands of gangs and groups," the report said.

The interim study comes at a time when newspapers are full of stories of historic child abuse in organisations like the Church and the BBC.

But the report said the picture is more complicated than failure in just one organisation.

The convictions of men for grooming and sexually exploiting girls as young as 13 in greater Manchester along with other high profile cases in the Midlands, have raised awareness of the problem in gangs and groups.

The report for the first year of a two-year inquiry, surveyed police forces and local authorities and interviewed victims.

Gangs are defined by the study as youths who collectively take part in other sorts of criminal activity while groups are primarily formed for the sexual exploitation of children.

Perpetrators were found to be male in most cases but "come from all ethnic groups and so do their victims - contrary to what some may wish to believe," said Sue Berelowitz Chief Executive of the OCC.

But Andrew Flanagan, CEO of children's charity NSPCC added: "sex offenders come from all backgrounds but if there is a problem with one community in a particular area we must be bold enough to address it and not just turn a blind eye."