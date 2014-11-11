LONDON Nov 11 A search has failed to find a
40-page dossier handed to the government 30 years ago, accusing
figures at the heart of the British establishment of raping
children, the head of an investigation into the missing document
said on Tuesday.
A review was launched after one of Britain's top civil
servants said in July that more than 100 government files which
could shed light on allegations that well-known politicians
abused children in the 1980s had disappeared.
"It is, therefore, not possible to say whether files were
ever removed or destroyed to cover up or hide allegations of
organised or systematic child abuse by particular individuals
because of the systems then in place," said Peter Wanless, who
led the review.
"It follows that we cannot say that no file was removed or
destroyed for that reason. We do not conclude that there is any
basis for thinking that anything happened to files that should
not have happened to them, but identify that limitation in our
review."
Britain is to hold a separate major inquiry into allegations
of widespread historical child abuse, but that investigation has
been dogged by controversy and two chairwomen have already quit
before it has even started.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)