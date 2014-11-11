(Updates with new details, quotes throughout)
By Kylie MacLellan and Michael Holden
LONDON Nov 11 The head of a review into the
disappearance of a dossier handed to the government 30 years ago
which accused figures at the heart of the British establishment
of raping children, said on Tuesday there was no evidence of a
high-level cover-up of sexual abuse.
Over the last few years, Britain has been rocked by a series
of child sex abuse scandals in towns and cities across the
country, and by revelations celebrities and politicians were
involved in widespread abuse.
But groups representing victims and lawmakers who have taken
up their cause say even more explosive allegations - many
believed to have been in the missing dossier - may emerge,
incriminating figures from the highest echelons of society.
Victims fear the government has no intention of getting to
the truth.
"I believe it's absolutely massive," Peter Saunders, who
founded the National Association for People Abused in Childhood
(NAPAC) in 1995, told Reuters.
"Perpetrators are still protected at the highest levels and
I think it's disgusting. It goes right to the top. It's just a
sordid, sordid issue that everyone has tried to keep under the
carpet because it's too big."
MISSING DOSSIER
The issue became a major national scandal in 2012 when
police revealed that the late BBC TV presenter Jimmy Savile had
been one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders. Other
high-profile figures have since been convicted, while horrific
cases of organised abuse have come to light.
But it is allegations of paedophile rings involving
politicians, officials and others from Britain's elite
systematically abusing children that raise the greatest concern.
"There is no doubt in my mind that there was effectively a
Westminster paedophile network that involved politicians and
other people," lawmaker Simon Danczuk told Reuters.
In August 1983, a lawmaker who has since died said he had a
dossier implicating senior public figures in child abuse which
he passed to then Home Secretary (interior minister) Leon
Brittan. Brittan has said he dealt with the material correctly
and passed it on to officials to examine.
The Home Office's top civil servant disclosed in July that
114 files handed over had gone missing.
Home Secretary Theresa May ordered a review.
Peter Wanless, head of the NSPCC children's charity who led
the investigation, said: "We found nothing specific to support a
concern that the Home Office had failed in any organised or
deliberate way to identify and refer individual allegations of
child abuse to the police."
(Writing by Michael Holden; editing by Ralph Boulton)