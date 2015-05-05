LONDON May 5 Authorities in a northern English
town where some 1,400 children were sexually abused had been
warned about the issue a decade before the scale of the scandal
came to light, according to reports disclosed on Tuesday.
Last year, an inquiry revealed that huge numbers of
children, mainly girls in social care homes who were as young as
11, were abducted, raped and beaten by gangs of predominantly
Asian men in Rotherham over a 16-year period until 2013.
It found police and council officials had failed to act
despite evidence of abuse partly out of fear of being labelled
racist.
On Tuesday, the Sheffield Star newspaper said two reports by
strategic drugs analyst Dr Angie Heal written in 2003 and 2006
had outlined the serious problem of child exploitation and that
offenders were acting with impunity.
Heal told the paper, which obtained her reports following a
freedom of information request, that police had failed to
respond to her warnings and one officer had told her their
priority was burglary and car crime.
"I just feel so upset and very, very angry - the abuse could
have been stopped," she told the paper. "I can't understand why
anyone told about the multiple rape of children wouldn't respond
effectively to that."
Britain has been rocked by a series of child abuse scandals
in recent years, although the Rotherham case was the most
shocking.
It has prompted the government to order a major inquiry into
abuse dating back to the 1970s and whether politicians or those
in powerful public roles failed to act or deliberately covered
it up.
Following last year's damning report, Shaun Wright, the
elected Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, quit
after coming under huge pressure to resign. He had also been in
charge of children's services in Rotherham for some of the
period when the abuse occurred.
South Yorkshire Police said it had admitted there had been
failings in the past, and said the new Commissioner had
announced a new inspection into misconduct issues.
"South Yorkshire Police has made significant progress in
tackling child sexual exploitation but we understand more needs
to be done," it said in a statement.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission is also
currently investigating the force's handling of child abuse
complaints, and said in March allegations against 42 serving and
retired officers had been made.
