LONDON Dec 11 A friend of Jimmy Savile, the
late British television presenter who was unmasked after his
death in 2011 as one of Britain's worst sex offenders, has been
jailed for 25 years for a string of sex crimes dating back to
the 1960s and 1970s.
Ray Teret was convicted earlier this month at Manchester
Crown Court of seven charges of rape and 11 of sexual assault on
11 victims.
At the time of the attacks more than 40 years ago, Teret,
73, was a popular Manchester DJ who had also worked for Savile
as a chauffeur.
Prosecutors told the court he had used his status to target
young and vulnerable girls who were impressionable and in some
cases simply star-struck.
After the sentence, Detective Chief Inspector Graham Brock
of Greater Manchester Police said four new complaints about
Teret had been received since the case began.
"After decades of hiding behind the veneer of being a
distinguished radio presenter, Ray Teret has finally been
exposed as the manipulative and dangerous sexual predator that
he is," he added in a statement.
Teret is the latest to be convicted of sex crimes in the
wake of revelations that Savile, once one of the BBC's top
presenters, had sexually abused hundreds of victims over
decades.
Dave Lee Travis, another radio DJ, was convicted in
September and entertainer Rolf Harris was jailed in July.
Savile, also famous for his charity fund-raising efforts, preyed
largely on children at hospitals and BBC premises.
