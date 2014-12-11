LONDON Dec 11 A friend of Jimmy Savile, the late British television presenter who was unmasked after his death in 2011 as one of Britain's worst sex offenders, has been jailed for 25 years for a string of sex crimes dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.

Ray Teret was convicted earlier this month at Manchester Crown Court of seven charges of rape and 11 of sexual assault on 11 victims.

At the time of the attacks more than 40 years ago, Teret, 73, was a popular Manchester DJ who had also worked for Savile as a chauffeur.

Prosecutors told the court he had used his status to target young and vulnerable girls who were impressionable and in some cases simply star-struck.

After the sentence, Detective Chief Inspector Graham Brock of Greater Manchester Police said four new complaints about Teret had been received since the case began.

"After decades of hiding behind the veneer of being a distinguished radio presenter, Ray Teret has finally been exposed as the manipulative and dangerous sexual predator that he is," he added in a statement.

Teret is the latest to be convicted of sex crimes in the wake of revelations that Savile, once one of the BBC's top presenters, had sexually abused hundreds of victims over decades.

Dave Lee Travis, another radio DJ, was convicted in September and entertainer Rolf Harris was jailed in July. Savile, also famous for his charity fund-raising efforts, preyed largely on children at hospitals and BBC premises. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)