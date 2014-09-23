LONDON, Sept 23 Dave Lee Travis, one of
Britain's best-known radio DJs in the 1970s and 1980s who
counted Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi among his fans, was found
guilty on Tuesday of indecently assaulting a television
researcher.
The 69-year-old is the latest ageing British celebrity to be
convicted of sex crimes following police investigations launched
in the wake of revelations that the late Jimmy Savile, one of
the BBC's top TV presenters, had sexually abused hundreds of
victims over decades.
Travis, a former BBC Radio 1 DJ, had been cleared in
February of a string of sexual offences against women over three
decades, but the jury at Southwark Crown Court had failed to
reach verdicts on two indecent assault charges and prosecutors
decided he should be re-tried.
Travis, appearing under his real name of David Griffin, was
convicted of assaulting the researcher in 1995.
"David Griffin...indecently assaulted a young woman by
touching her in a way that was not only deeply invasive but also
against the law," said Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Jenny
Hopkins.
"The prosecution of sexual offences is often difficult and
complex, perhaps even more so when the allegations are from some
years ago," she added in a statement after the verdict.
Travis was cleared of the other indecent assault charge.
He will be sentenced on Friday.
Travis had denied all the accusations, describing himself as
a "big, hairy, cuddly bear" who was tactile but not a sexual
predator. He accused the women of making up the claims to make
money.
Among his fans was Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi, who
singled out his weekly show on the BBC World Service for making
her world "much more complete" during her 15 years under house
arrest between 1989 and 2010.
Travis is the latest celebrity to have faced criminal
charges after London police launched "Operation Yewtree" in the
wake of the 2011 death of Savile, one of Britain's biggest TV
stars in the 1970s and 1980s.
Detectives said hundreds of people had contacted them with
allegations about famous figures after revealing that Savile had
sexually assaulted some 300 victims, mainly children, at BBC
premises and hospitals over six decades of abuse.
In July, 84-year-old entertainer Rolf Harris, a household
name in his native Australia and adopted home Britain, was
jailed for almost six years for abusing young girls some as
young as seven or eight over two decades.
The country's best-known publicist, Max Clifford, was found
guilty in May of indecently assaulting teenage girls some 30
years ago as part of the investigation and sentenced to eight
years in prison.
Critics have asked why the BBC and police failed to take
action years ago, but some commentators have also voiced concern
the investigation had become a "witch-hunt" against high-profile
figures of the past.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Angus MacSwan)