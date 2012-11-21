LONDON Nov 21 Britons who posted remarks on
Twitter and in blogs wrongly identifying a senior Conservative
politician as a child sex abuser might face prosecution after
police said on Wednesday they were looking to see if any crimes
had been committed.
Lord Alistair McAlpine, an ally of former Prime Minister
Margaret Thatcher, was widely named on social media sites as
being the unidentified politician accused in a report by the
BBC's Newsnight programme of abusing boys in social care.
McAlpine, who is 70 and in poor health, vigorously denied
the claims and the abuse victim central to the BBC story later
confirmed that the peer was not one of his attackers.
London's Metropolitan Police said no criminal allegations
had yet been made but that detectives would be meeting with
McAlpine to begin assessing whether action should be taken.
Under the Malicious Communications Act, people can be
prosecuted for sending any electronic communication or article
which conveys a grossly offensive message or information which
is false and believed to be false by the sender.
"It is far too early to say whether any criminal
investigation will follow," the police said in a statement.
The intervention comes as lawyers for McAlpine continued
legal action against those who "sullied" his reputation.
The BBC has already agreed to pay 185,000 pounds
($294,400)over the Newsnight report, and his lawyers have also
contacted ITV after a presenter on a chat show brandished a list
of alleged abusers during an interview with Prime Minister David
Cameron.
McAlpine has also threatened to go after Twitter users, and
media reports said his legal team had identified up to 10,000
defamatory tweets.
Sally Bercow, flamboyant wife of Britain's parliamentary
speaker, the man who keeps lawmakers in order during debates, is
one of those who could face legal action.
Other Twitter users have been asked to come forward,
apologise and make a "sensible and modest" donation to charity
as compensation, at a level yet to be decided.
"Given the large amount of information that continues to be
disseminated, the band for which the charity payment will be
settled shall be when Lord McAlpine has a full understanding of
this material," his lawyers said in a statement.
"The donation is intended for tweeters with fewer than 500
followers, but those with larger numbers of followers are still
encouraged to identify themselves and offer their formal
apologies at this stage."