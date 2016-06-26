LONDON, June 26 A roller coaster carriage at a
theme park in Scotland came off its rails on Sunday and fell on
a children's ride below, the Daily Record newspaper reported.
The Daily Record cited eyewitness reports saying the
carriage on the Tsunami ride at the M&D's theme park in
Motherwell in southern Scotland fell 30 ft (10 metres) to the
ground.
A spokeswoman for local police said they were responding to
an emergency incident at the park but gave no further details.
The Scottish ambulance service said six ambulance crews, a
special operations response team and a team of emergency doctors
had been sent to the park to respond to the incident. They had
no details of casualties.
Pictures on Twitter showed people trying to help those
trapped in an upside down carriage. M&D did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, William James and Conor
Humphries; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)