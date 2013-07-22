UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Corrects typographical error in headline)
LONDON, July 22 Britain's Competition Commission set out on Monday plans for reforming an accounting market dominated by the "Big Four" audit firms - KPMG, Ernst & Young, Deloitte and PwC.
WHAT'S IN:
* Top 350 UK listed companies must put their audit work out to tender at least every five years, deferred for a further two years in exceptional circumstances. Phase in over five years.
* Only company audit committees to negotiate and agree audit fees, initiate tenders, recommend appointments and authorise non-audit services.
* Financial Reporting Council to get powers to boost competition in auditing, and will review every audit engagement of the 350 companies roughly every five years.
* Ban on banks requiring companies they lend money to being audited by one of the Big Four.
* Shareholders of a company to vote annually on whether information in firm's audit committee report is sufficient.
WHAT'S OUT:
* Mandatory switching of accountants as mandatory re-tendering seen as bringing same benefits and avoids some costs.
* Tougher limits on advisory services auditors can offer clients whose books they already check.
* Joint audits or shared audits or whereby a smaller audit firm teams up with one of the Big Four.
* Role for shareholders or FRC responsibility in reappointing an auditor.
* Independently resourced risk and audit committees. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts