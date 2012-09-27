By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 28
should review who checks their books at least every 10 years to
ensure the accountants are of high enough quality, the Financial
Reporting Council said on Friday.
The UK audit policeman stopped short of saying it would
force companies to put their accounts out to tender after that
time, but said those who did not would have to explain why not.
Britain's blue chip companies keep the same auditor for an
average of 48 years, found a report in March 2011 by the House
of Lords, Britain's upper parliamentary chamber.
Policymakers fear such long mandates can make auditors less
scrupulous in examining their clients' business. The new
requirements are aimed at tightening procedures found during the
financial crisis to have failed: some auditors gave a clean bill
of health to banks that then had to be rescued by taxpayers.
"The FRC will be holding discussions with companies,
auditors and investors to consider whether guidance on tendering
would be useful," the regulator said in a statement.
The decision, effective next month, comes during a UK
Competition Commission probe of Britain's audit market which, as
in most major economies, is dominated by the world's "Big Four"
accounting firms: KPMG, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers
and Deloitte.
The European Union also wants to inject more competition
into the audit market and has proposed a draft law to force
companies to switch auditors every six years.
Smaller auditors like Grant Thornton, Mazars and BDO say
such intervention would open up choice for customers.
The Financial Reporting Council also announced other changes
to its corporate governance code, such as requiring a company's
audit committee to tell shareholders how they have assessed the
effectiveness of the external audit process.
Company boards will also have to confirm that the annual
report and accounts taken as a whole are "fair, balanced and
understandable... and accurately reflect the company's
performance".
"The changes to the UK Corporate Governance Code are
designed to give investors greater insight into what company
boards and audit committees are doing to promote their
interests," FRC Chairman Baroness Hogg said.