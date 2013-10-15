LONDON Oct 15 Britain's competition watchdog published on Tuesday changes to inject more competition into who checks the books of the country's top 350 listed companies.

Just four accountancy firms, PwC, KPMG, EY and Deloitte, audit most blue-chip companies in Britain and across the world. Many firms have used the same accountancy firm for decades.

* What's been decided?

- Companies must put out their audit work to tender at least every 10 years, watering down a draft recommendation for compulsory tendering every five years. Re-tendering every five years would be "preferable", and if companies choose not to their audit committee must say when re-tendering will take place.

Companies already had to consider re-tendering at least once a decade or explain why they were keeping their accountant.

- The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which polices auditing, is to get powers to boost competition in the sector.

- Only company audit committees, and not, for example, the chief finance officer, can negotiate fees paid to auditors, initiate tenders, recommend the appointment of an auditor, and authorise the accountant to also carry out non-audit services.

- Banks are banned from requiring that companies to which they lend money are audited only by one of the Big Four.

- Shareholders of a company will be required to vote annually on whether information in a firm's audit committee report is sufficient.

- The FRC will review every audit engagement at the top 350 companies on average every five years.

* What was left out?

- No requirement for companies to switch or rotate their auditors every set number of years.

* What happens next?

- Reforms will take effect from the final quarter of 2014.

- The European Union is approving a draft law that is likely to introduce compulsory switching or rotation of accountancy firms despite the UK watchdog's decision not to go down this path. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)