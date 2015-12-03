LONDON Dec 3 A group of British local
government pension schemes has escalated its effort to change
the way companies report by asking boards of the biggest 350
listed firms to disregard certain guidance from the accounting
regulator.
The move is the latest attempt by the Local Authority
Pension Fund Forum to fix what it says is an error in the way
the Financial Reporting Council advises companies to interpret
company law, in a disagreement dating back to 2013.
"The mistaken position that results is that companies can
keep two 'sets of books' in order to discharge the 'net asset'
and 'distributable profits' tests of company law," LAPFF
Chairman Kieran Quinn told Reuters.
"But this leaves shareholders and creditors in the dark as
to what the fundamental position relevant to solvency and lawful
profits actually is," added Quinn, whose group oversees $175
billion in assets on behalf of local government workers.
The LAPFF argues that this would mean many dividends paid
out under the FRC guidelines were unlawful, leaving directors
liable, said Tim Bush, spokesman for Pensions & Investment
Research Consultants, which is assisting the LAPFF.
Flagging comments from the Department for Business,
Innovation and Skills that the FRC was correct in its
interpretation of company law, an FRC spokesman said the LAPFF
letter deals with "a very narrow point of company law" in terms
it cannot support, and which raised "unnecessary uncertainty".
"The FRC and the government have confirmed that the
Companies Act 2006 does not require the separate disclosure of a
figure for distributable profits," the spokesman added.
