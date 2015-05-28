* Tesco scandal spills over into broader audit checks
* Mazars, EY first to be fined in annual audit checks
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 29 Tesco's book-keeping
scandal has prompted Britain's accounting policeman to turn a
spotlight on annual reports in the retail sector to check for
similar irregularities.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has already opened a
probe into Tesco's accounts, and it said on Friday that scrutiny
of sample audits in the coming year will focus in particular on
the food, drinks and retail sector.
Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket, said in September it
had overstated its first-half profits by 250 million pounds due
to incorrectly booking payments from suppliers, a figure it
later raised to 263 million pounds.
"We will pay particular attention to the extent to which the
audit team has challenged and checked the appropriateness of how
these arrangements are accounted for," said Paul George,
executive director at the FRC.
Routine supervision also uncovered complex arrangements
between suppliers and customers entered into financial reporting
and audit risks, he said.
This work will be part of the FRC's annual inspection of
audits from a sample of blue chip companies.
The watchdog will also inspect a number of first-year audits
to assess the extent to which changes in a company's accountants
have an impact on the quality of auditing.
Reforms in Britain and the European Union are forcing
companies to switch their accountant every few years after some
firms kept the same auditor for decades, raising questions about
independence.
George said some companies have expressed concerns that
switching auditors brings risks and the FRC will examine if
there is any evidence to back such views.
"My personal view is that a change in auditor presents an
opportunity for improvements in audit quality," George said.
"We might be able to provide more confidence to the market
that actually these audits have been, by and large, conducted to
a higher standard following the change."
The FRC on Friday published its latest annual report on
checks of 109 company audits, saying quality had risen to record
levels but a third still needed improvements.
The watchdog used new powers for the first time in its
annual checks to fine two accounting firms for deficiencies in
auditing.
EY, one of the world's "Big Four" accountants, was fined
52,500 pounds, and French accountant Mazars hit with a 10,400
pound penalty.
"More importantly than the fines, we are imposing conditions
as well around methodology and training. In some ways writing a
cheque is straightforward, but the actual conditions attached to
the fine require clear action on the accounting firms to up
their game," George said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)