LONDON, April 3 Against a weak economic
backdrop, brands in Britain spent almost 5 billion pounds ($8
billion) advertising online in 2011, with video ads and
marketing on social media platforms driving growth to its
biggest increase in five years.
The study from the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB),
conducted by PwC, said advertising on the internet increased by
14.4 percent to 4.8 billion pounds in 2011.
Britain has led the way in terms of moving advertising money
from traditional areas of spending like newspapers and radio to
the internet due to the high level of internet access and the
proliferation of smartphones which allow users to access the
internet on the go.
The IAB said 39.7 million people were on average accessing
the internet each month in Britain, while 27 percent of all the
time spent online was spent on social networks.
Among the fastest areas of online growth, spending on online
video ads doubled in the year to 109 million pounds and has now
grown eight-fold since 2008. Spending on social media platforms
such as Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn was up 75 percent to 240
million pounds.
And spending on mobile devices, which is included in online
spend, was up 157 percent to 203 million pounds due to the
increasing number of people who own smartphones.
"Online and mobile advertising have experienced staggering
growth since this study began in 1997," said Tim Elkington, the
director of research and strategy at the IAB.
"The 2011 results are full of breakthroughs for digital;
with online display passing the 1 billion pound barrier for the
first time, proving that advertisers increasingly recognise the
central role that online plays in their marketing campaigns."
Of the different sectors, finance brands were the biggest
advertisers in display advertising, ahead of consumer goods and
retail.
($1 = 0.6244 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter)