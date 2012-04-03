(Adds further details, reaction)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, April 3 Brands in Britain spent almost 5
billion pounds ($8 billion) advertising online in 2011, with
video ads and marketing on social media platforms driving growth
to its biggest increase in five years against a weak economic
backdrop.
Britain has led the way in moving advertising money to the
internet from traditional media such as newspapers and radio and
the latest report by the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) put
growth for 2011 up 14.4 percent, with a similar rate expected
this year.
Much of that growth was due to the high level of internet
access and the proliferation of smartphones and tablets which
allow users to access the internet on the go.
It also follows the increasing popularity of e-commerce in
Britain, where more and more consumers are shopping online, and
the concerted push into digital advertising by the big ad groups
such as WPP, Publicis and Aegis.
"In fairly stagnant economic times, online's like for like
growth of 14.4 percent year on year is a really positive story,"
Tim Elkington, the director of research and strategy at the IAB,
told Reuters.
"If we look at the take up of smartphones and tablets,
that's going to be the next injection of growth with people
accessing the internet on the go. So for 2012 we expect similar
rates."
The study, conducted by PwC, said advertising on the
internet increased by 14.4 percent in 2011 to 4.8 billion
pounds. Previous surveys looking at the whole ad market have
shown advertising money moving from newspapers to online while
television remained stable.
The IAB said 39.7 million people were on average accessing
the internet each month in Britain, while 27 percent of all the
time spent online was spent on social networks such as Facebook.
Among the fastest areas of online growth, spending on online
video ads doubled in the year to 109 million pounds and has now
grown eight-fold since 2008. Spending on social media platforms
such as Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn was up 75 percent to 240
million pounds.
And spending on mobile devices, which is included in the
online category, was up 157 percent to 203 million pounds due to
the increasing number of people who own smartphones.
Search advertising, which is dominated by Google
and allows consumers to directly respond to a brand and purchase
their goods, maintained its impressive performance, up 17.5
percent to 2.8 billion pounds, giving it a 58 percent share of
online advertising spend, up slightly in 2010.
Of the different sectors, finance brands were the biggest
advertisers in display advertising, ahead of consumer goods and
retail.
($1 = 0.6244 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Potter and Erica
Billingham)