LONDON, July 16 The number of British companies
feeling confident about their financial prospects fell to its
lowest level since 2013, a survey showed, although the same
firms still increased their marketing budgets, reflecting a
mixed view of the economy.
The IPA Bellwether report said on Thursday that a net
balance of 12.2 percent of companies increased their advertising
budgets in the second quarter of 2015, the eleventh successive
quarter companies have reported growth.
However it also found only 25.3 percent of companies
reported feeling optimism about their financial prospects,
compared to 37.8 percent in the previous quarter, its lowest
level in more than two years.
A similar trend was also recorded for wider industry
financial prospects, with the net balance falling to a two-year
low of 13.1 percent, down from 26 percent in the previous
quarter.
"At the headline level, the Bellwether for Q2 2015 provided
further positive news on marketing activity in the UK, with
growth being extended to just short of three years and at a rate
that remained historically strong," said Paul Smith, senior
economist at Markit and author of the report.
"Below the surface, however, the underlying drivers of
growth are a little harder to read ... Whereas we see growth
holding up in 2015 overall, the latest survey supports the
projection of softer expansion further out."
Marketing budgets were most focused towards events, which
posted a rise in net balance of 7.4 percent, but Internet
budgets slowed to a two and half year low of 6.8 percent.
The report said nearly all other categories recorded
marginal growth, which included main media advertising, PR,
market research and direct marketing.
The IPA Bellwether report was drawn up from a survey of 300
companies based in Britain.
