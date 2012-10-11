LONDON Oct 11 British military police have
arrested seven soldiers on suspicion of murder, the defence
ministry said on Thursday, following what it said was an
"engagement" with an insurgent last year in Afghanistan.
"The Royal Military Police have today arrested seven Royal
Marines on suspicion of murder. The arrests relate to an
incident in Afghanistan in 2011. The incident followed an
engagement with an insurgent: there were no civilians involved,"
the ministry said in a statement.
The defence ministry gave no further details.
Relations between Western forces and Afghan civilians have
been strained in the last year after soldiers burned copies of
the Koran at a NATO base and a U.S. soldier was accused of
killed 16 civilians in a rampage in March.
A video also emerged depicting U.S. marines urinating on
corpses.
Relations between Western troops and Afghan forces have also
deteriorated after a series of "insider" attacks against NATO
coalition troops by Afghan soldiers or by militants wearing
Afghan military uniform.