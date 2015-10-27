LONDON Oct 27 Britain will extend its military
presence in Afghanistan by a year due to the ongoing security
challenge faced by Afghan forces, Defence Secretary Michael
Fallon said on Tuesday.
The Taliban has launched sustained attacks since the
withdrawal of most foreign troops late last year, straining the
limited resources of Afghan forces. Many districts across the
country are now fully or partially under Taliban control.
Fallon said the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces
(ANDSF) had been "tested" over the last year but were
increasingly professional and competent.
"The UK Government recognised it would take time for the
ANDSF to develop into a fully-fledged fighting force capable of
providing complete security for the people of Afghanistan,"
Fallon said in a written statement to parliament.
"We have now concluded that we should maintain the scale of
the UK's current military mission in the country in 2016, to
help build a secure and stable Afghanistan. The scope and role
of the UK mission are unchanged."
Britain had previously committed to keeping troops in
Afghanistan until the end of this year. It has around 450 troops
involved in training at the Afghan National Army Officer
Academy, working with the Afghan security ministries, and
supporting NATO operations in Kabul.
The decision follows an announcement by President Barack
Obama earlier this month that the United States would slow the
pace of troop withdrawal due to the "very fragile" security
situation there.
British troops ended their combat operations in Afghanistan
in October last year, 13 years after the U.S.-led invasion which
launched a long and costly war against the Taliban.
