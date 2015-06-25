LONDON, June 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's
Foreign Office (FCO) has launched an inquiry into its foreign
aid spending after a tabloid newspaper reported that it had
spent thousands of pounds on initiatives such as Hamlet
workshops in Ecuador and a television game show in Ethiopia.
The Foreign Office said the review would ensure that "every
last penny" of its aid spending was effective and represented
"value for money."
"The vast majority of aid spending promotes UK prosperity
and broader stability but there will be a crackdown on projects
that cannot show taxpayers' cash is being spent wisely," the FCO
spokesman said on Thursday.
The UK aid budget was 11.5 billion pounds ($18 billion) in
2013, when about 88 percent of the cash was managed by the
Department for International Development (DFID). A small amount,
estimated at 343 million pounds ($538 million) in 2014, is given
to the FCO each year to spend as Official Development
Assistance.
The Sun newspaper said the FCO spent 5,000 pounds on
education workshops in Ecuador on the play Hamlet, almost 14,000
pounds on a TV game show in Ethiopia and more than 43,000 pounds
on "elderly care through UK values" in China.
The FCO also used aid money for painting a mural in a rain
shelter in Montserrat, measuring the carbon footprint of an
offroad car rally in Bolivia, and finding mates for a threatened
tropical fish in Madagascar, the newspaper said.
The Foreign Office has defended its aid spending, saying its
aim was to build closer relationships with growing economies.
($1 = 0.6372 pounds)
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis, editing by Tim Pearce; Please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)