* Could manage CO2 emissions by absorbing from atmosphere
* Could be tool for setting CO2 price
LONDON Oct 26 Geo-engineering technology to
absorb climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions from the
atmosphere can be rolled out by 2018, the UK's Institution of
Mechanical Engineers (IME) said.
The institution is demonstrating the air capture technology
on Wednesday evening on a small scale as the UK government and
academics meet to discuss its potential.
The device, resembling a giant fly swat, is a thousand times
more effective at absorbing carbon dioxide from the air than a
tree of about the same size, according to the IME, whose members
are developing it.
Once captured, the CO2 could be used in industrial processes
or safely stored underground.
"Apart from being a vital technology for dealing with
difficult-to-manage emissions like those from aviation and
shipping, this technology could also be a vital tool for setting
a definitive price for CO2," said Tim Fox, head of environment
at the institution.
"This could help provide more investor certainty for
companies wanting to invest in big projects like building new
power stations, wind farms or factories," he added.
Geo-engineering solutions to counterbalance rising CO2
emissions, such as air capture devices, are relatively
undeveloped, and their exact cost is a matter of debate.
But as international climate talks look unlikely to deliver
a legally binding deal to cut emissions, geo-engineering
technologies are being looked at as a way to manage them.
This week an international survey showed that over 70
percent of respondents were in favour of research into
engineering to combat global warming.
Many experts view such solutions as a "last resort",
however, and say governments should focus on proven technologies
such as wind, solar power and energy efficiency.
IME said the CO2 air capture devices can be rolled out at
less cost and at a smaller scale than other climate change
mitigating technologies such as Carbon Capture and Storage
(CCS).
The UK government last week cancelled plans to fund a CCS
demonstration project in Scotland, signalling the technology is
too costly.
"As this device shows, this breakthrough technology works.
What we need from government and industry isn't vast amounts of
funding, but strategic direction of where this technology could
fit into the strategy for dealing with climate change," said
Fox.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Jane Baird)