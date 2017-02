LONDON Feb 8 Britain will buy an additional C-17 military transport aircraft from U.S. firm Boeing, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

"I can announce today .... we will be able to purchase an additional C-17 for the RAF (air force)," he told parliament.

Britain currently has seven C-17s. The defence ministry was not immediately able to disclose the cost of the purchase.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, editing by Matt Falloon)