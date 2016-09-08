LONDON, Sept 8 The CEO of Britain's easyJet
said it would make sense for the low-cost airline to
provide feeder flights for airlines like Air France,
which fly long-haul routes from European hubs.
There have been suggestions that easyJet, Europe's no.2 low
cost player, and Ryanair, the continent's biggest budget
airline, could provide feeder flights for long-haul carriers for
over a year, but so far no deal has been struck.
"It would make a lot of sense for us to offer feed. The
thing for us we have to think very carefully about is that it
doesn't contaminate our model," easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn
McCall said at a conference on Thursday.
"I think it's inevitable that over the next five to ten
years there will be much more of that happening, there will be
many more alliances and partnerships where low cost feeds the
legacy carriers."
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Victoria Bryan)