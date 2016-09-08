LONDON, Sept 8 The CEO of Britain's easyJet said it would make sense for the low-cost airline to provide feeder flights for airlines like Air France, which fly long-haul routes from European hubs.

There have been suggestions that easyJet, Europe's no.2 low cost player, and Ryanair, the continent's biggest budget airline, could provide feeder flights for long-haul carriers for over a year, but so far no deal has been struck.

"It would make a lot of sense for us to offer feed. The thing for us we have to think very carefully about is that it doesn't contaminate our model," easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said at a conference on Thursday.

"I think it's inevitable that over the next five to ten years there will be much more of that happening, there will be many more alliances and partnerships where low cost feeds the legacy carriers." (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Victoria Bryan)