LONDON Dec 12 London's Heathrow airport said flights were now departing again, after they were grounded earlier on Friday due to an air traffic control failure that affected all London airports.

"Flights now departing and arriving. Please check your flight status before travelling to the airport," the airport said in a statement on its official Twitter feed.

London's Luton airport also said flights wre resuming.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)