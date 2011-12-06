* Government's consultation condemned as a "sham"
* BA says will cut by half plans to create 800 jobs
* Airlines say tax has already cost 25,000 jobs
* UK confirms plans to extend tax to private jets
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 6 The UK and Ireland's biggest
airlines teamed up to criticise Britain's decision not to scrap
Air Passenger Duty (APD), with IAG-owned British Airways
highlighting its opposition by saying the levy would
lead to hundreds fewer jobs being created next year.
Britain confirmed on Tuesday that it would press ahead with
plans to raise APD by 8 percent from next April and to extend it
to business jets weighing 5.7 tonnes or more.
The decision followed a lengthy consultation process which
saw a rare show of unity among the travel industry as it lobbied
for the removal of the levy.
In a joint statement on Tuesday, the chief executives of
Easyjet, Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic and
IAG said the consultation, which began in March, had
been a "sham and a waste of taxpayers' money".
"We are left with a tax that has already cost 25,000 jobs,
is doing increasing damage to the prospects for economic
recovery and sends a message to the world that Britain is a
difficult and expensive place to do business," the CEOs said.
In a separate statement, British Airways said it would
downsize plans to take on 800 new staff in 2012.
"These fresh tax hikes make it impossible for us to proceed
with this level of recruitment, so we expect to reduce this
number by about half," BA said.
The airline also said it would postpone its plan to bring an
extra Boeing 747 into service next year and review the
use of two others.
"This will have consequences for our flying schedule and
will affect suppliers in Wales, Northern Ireland and England,
undermining efforts to sustain employment levels," it said.
The airlines repeated their call for the levy to be scrapped
and for an independent review into whether the negative impact
on Britain's economy from APD outweighed the revenue it brings
in.
They say the tax, which is applied to most flights
originating in the UK, penalises holidaymakers and makes Britain
a less attractive destination.
The airlines had said APD, which was first introduced to
combat greenhouse gas emissions, should be abolished with the
introduction of the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme.
Passengers have to pay between 24 pounds and 170 pounds in
APD, depending on the length of flight, substantially more than
when it was introduced in 1994.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)