LONDON Dec 12 A major British air traffic control system has been restored after a technical failure that caused widespread disruption at London's airports on Friday, the country's air traffic control body NATS said.

"Following a technical failure at Swanwick (air traffic control centre), the system has been restored and we are in the process of returning to normal operations," NATS said in a statement. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)