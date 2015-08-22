LONDON Aug 22 Seven people died when a plane crashed near an air show in southern England on Saturday, the BBC reported.

Another person had life-threatening injuries, the broadcaster said.

A police spokeswoman said she was unable to comment on the report. Earlier, emergency officials said a small plane taking part in the air show in Shoreham, near Brighton, hit several cars on a busy road. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Dominic Evans)