(Corrects to show flight from New York)

LONDON Jan 1 A Qatar Airways flight from New York will make an unscheduled landing at Britain's Manchester Airport due to a medical issue on board, the airport said on Thursday.

"We appear to have a minor medical issue on board so we're diverting the flight to Manchester as a precaution before it carries on to its destination in Doha," an airport spokeswoman said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Louise Ireland)