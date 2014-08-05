LONDON Aug 5 A man on board a Qatar Airways plane escorted into Manchester airport by a fighter jet on Tuesday has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat, British police said.

The crew of the Doha to Manchester flight had received a threat about a possible device on board.

Passengers have now been allowed off the plane, Greater Manchester police added in a statement. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)