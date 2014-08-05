LONDON Aug 5 British fighter jets escorted a passenger plane into Manchester airport on Tuesday after the pilot reported that a suspect device was possibly on board, police said.

"An incoming plane has been escorted into the airport by the Royal Air Force as a result of information received by the pilot about a possible device on board," Chief Superintendent John O'Hare said in a statement.

"We don't know how genuine this threat is but it is absolutely vital we deal with the situation as a full emergency," he added.

The Ministry of Defence declined to comment.

A spokesman for the airport said the plane was operated by Qatar Airways. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)