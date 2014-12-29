US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
LONDON Dec 29 A Virgin Atlantic flight performed a "non-standard" landing at London's Gatwick airport on Monday after a landing gear problem, with television pictures showing the plane intact and stationary on the runway.
Gatwick airport said the plane had landed but that they were awaiting official confirmation of the flight's status. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
BOGOTA, March 14 Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday acknowledged that his 2010 election campaign received illegal payments from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA and asked the country's forgiveness.
ANTANANARIVO, March 14 Vanilla producers on the tropical island of Madagascar say a cyclone that killed 78 people has also damaged around 30 percent of the crop in the world's biggest producer.